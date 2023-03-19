IIT-M opens registration for postgraduate programmes in humanities and social sciences

March 19, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras has opened registration for candidates with valid Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores for postgraduate programmes in humanities and social sciences.

The course work for two-year MA programmes in development studies, English and economics begins in July. The last date to apply is April 7. Candidates may apply for M. Tech and MA admission at the portal: http://mtechadm.iitm.ac.in/

Each stream will admit 25 Indian students and seats for foreign students is supernumerary. Jyotirmaya Tripathy, head of the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, said the programmes had been restructured to cater to students who wished to pursue a career in liberal education besides being market ready.

Details of the programme structure are available at https://hss.iitm.ac.in/courses-new/m-a-programme/

