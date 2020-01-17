IIT-M offers paid internships

IIT-Madras has invited applications for its summer fellowship programme, from students other than the IITs.

The two-month internship, designed to increase awareness and interest in high-quality academic research among students, includes a stipend of ₹6,000 for the duration. Students of engineering, management, sciences and humanities will be introduced to goal-oriented summer mini-projects undertaken at the institute. Candidates in 3rd year BE/B. Tech/BSc (engineering) or third or fourth-year integrated ME/M.Tech programme or first year of ME/M.Tech/MSc/MA, MBA with an outstanding academic background including high ranks in university examinations can apply. The internship is not open to IITians.

Applicants must include their academic performance and achievement, including papers presented at seminars, projects executed, design contest participated, score/rank in mathematics Olympiad and awards/distinctions obtained.

The programme will run from May 20 to July 19, with a flexible schedule to suit students’ convenience. The fellowship is offered by engineering and science departments such as aerospace; applied mechanics; biotechnology; chemical; civil; computer science and engineering; engineering design; electrical; mechanical; metallurgical and matterials; and ocean engineering, besides physics, chemistry and mathematics. The management studies department, under humanities and social sciences, will also accept interns.

Dean of Academic Courses, IIT-M, described it as “a golden opportunity for students aspiring for a career in research”.

Candidates must submit a letter issued by the head of their respective institutions, certifying them as bonafide student.

The last date to apply/submit the online application is February 29. For further information visit https://sfp.iitm.ac.in/contactus