IIT-M offers course in business accounting

CHENNAI

11 October 2020 03:22 IST

It is an online certified programme under the Centre for Continuing Education

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras Digital Skill Academy has introduced an online course on business accounting process.

The aim is to upskill or reskill students and professionals seeking a career in finance and accounting. Candidates can enrol at any time of the year. The Digital Skill Academy, along with Bengaluru-based ArthaVidhya, has built an innovative virtual office embedded in an artificial intelligence-based interactive learning management system.

K. Mangala Sunder, head of the Academy, said the course was designed to provide students a simulated office environment to give them a feel of the actual work environment throughout the course.

The course is designed as per the job profiles of NASSCOM (IT-ITeS sector skill council) and certified by them. The general features of the course were reviewed by M. Thenmozhi, a faculty in the Department of Management Studies at the Institute and a former Director of the National Institute of Securities Markets.

SDNB Vaishnav College is also offering the course to its students.

Nimish C. Tolia, trustee, said that after the course was implemented, nearly 70% of the students had been placed in MNCs.

The programmes offered by the academy are certification courses approved by the Institute’s Centre for Continuing Education. Those who complete the course will receive a certificate from the CCE, the institute said.

For more details, check https://rb.gy/d99bng