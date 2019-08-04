IIT-Madras in legal battle to save one out of its 149 acres

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) has got into serious legal trouble with respect to saving a small portion of a large extent of 149 acres of land acquired by the State government for it in 1963.

It has now approached the Madras High Court against an order passed by the Chennai District Revenue Officer (DRO) on January 4, holding that nearly one acre of the property belongs to a private individual.

When its writ petition came up for admission before Justice P.D. Audikesavalu on Friday, the judge clubbed it with another writ petition filed by the individual, T.K. Raghu, who had challenged the validity of an order passed by the Chennai Collector on April 26, cancelling the DRO’s January 4 order. The Collector had cancelled the order and referred the matter to the Commissioner of Land Administration in order to save the government property.

However, when Mr. Raghu’s writ petition had got listed before Justice Audikesavalu on June 6, the latter stayed the Collector’s order since it had been passed when yet another writ petition filed by the same petitioner in March this year, seeking patta (land revenue record) from the Velachery Tahsildar on the basis of the DRO’s order, was pending in the court.

On Friday, the judge clubbed the cases and adjourned them to September 9.

Though the acquisition of lands for IIT had happened as early as 1963, it was only in 2006 that Mr. Raghu and his three brothers began claiming ownership over a portion of the land. According to them, their father owned 6.61 acres comprised in 14 different Paimash numbers. Though the government initially intended to acquire the entire extent, it eventually ended up acquiring only 3.98 acres. They claimed that the rest of the 2.63 acres was never acquired and they were in physical possession of about 97 cents of that land for long.

Nevertheless, a Tahsildar rejected their plea for patta in September 2006 and the DRO too rejected an appeal in April 2007. But the Commissioner of Land Administration allowed a revision petition in July 2008 and directed the DRO to conduct a fresh inquiry into the claim for patta.

After a lull, the DRO rejected the application for patta once again in December 2014 leading to one of the three brothers, T.K. Vasudevan, filing a writ petition in the High Court. Justice T.S. Sivagnanam dismissed the writ petition in April 2015 after observing that the claim made by the brothers was far-fetched and that they had failed to answer as to why they did not take any concrete steps to claim ownership over the property for 43 years.

Subsequently, allowing a writ appeal, a Division Bench of Justices K.K. Sasidharan and P. Velmurugan on March 21, 2018, directed the DRO to consider the matter afresh on merits after obtaining all relevant documents, and giving an opportunity of hearing to IIT-M as well as Mr. Raghu since his brother Vasudevan had died pending disposal of the writ appeal. It was only after this court direction, the DRO had passed the January 4 order now under challenge.

Inconclusive survey

Refuting all claims of ownership by Mr. Raghu, the IIT-M Registrar Jane Prasad, in her affidavit, said, the DRO had ruled in favour of the private individual without giving sufficient opportunity of hearing to the institute.

She also claimed that even a certified copy of the DRO’s order was not served on the institute. She said the DRO’s decision was based on an inconclusive survey conducted by the official.

“The reasoning of first respondent (DRO) that the third respondent (Mr. Raghu) has produced property tax receipts, documents and Encumbrance Certificate to prove his continuous possession is false as admittedly the land is a vacant land and there are no constructions over the same. The petitioner alone is in possession and enjoyment of the same by putting up a fence and a watchman shed after the third respondent tried to gain possession by trespassing into it,” the Registrar’s affidavit read.