IIT-M, Herbalife India sign MoU for 1,000 data science scholarships

Updated - November 10, 2024 06:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The scholarship not only aims to support underserved students but also 50% of these are reserved for female students to promote gender equality and female representation in STEM fields

The Hindu Bureau

Representatives of IIT-M and Herbalife India at the MoU signing event held at the institute. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Herbalife, a health and wellness company, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) to provide 1,000 scholarships to students pursuing the foundational level of the bachelor degree in data science and applications.

Uday Prakash, vice-president, strategy and implementation, Herbalife India, Ashwin Mahalingam, dean of alumni and corporate relations, IIT-M, Kaviraj Nair, CEO of alumni and corporate relations, IIT-M, attended the event held at IIT-M, a press release said.

The scholarship not only aims to support underserved students but also 50% of these are reserved for female students to promote gender equality and female representation in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The initiative aligns with IIT-M’s vision of “IIT-Madras for All,” which strives to make high-quality education accessible to students from diverse economic backgrounds across India, the release added.

