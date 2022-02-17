IIT-M ex-faculty appeals to CM to ensure safety

Institute asks him to vacate residential quarters by Feb. 18, but he wants to retain it till the end of February

A former professor of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras has written to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin complaining that the Institute was trying to evict him. He has appealed to Mr. Stalin to ensure his safety in the institute.

Vipin P. Veetil resigned from the institute alleging caste discrimination and harassment. While the institute had permitted him to retain his residential quarters until February 28, he received a letter on February 10 advising him to vacate. The institute has further said that if he did not vacate by February 18, action would be initiated to evict him.

In the letter, the institute’s deputy registrar (administration) has cited media reports that he planned to stage a dharna in front of the institute’s administrative building. The official cited Clause 30 of Estate Rules and said that his action would be “improper and is prejudicial to the maintenance of peace on campus by the competent authority.”

Mr. Veetil, who has also forwarded the notice to the Chief Minister, said he was pursuing his case with the National Commission for Backward Classes and the Education Ministry in Delhi and would be returning to Chennai only on February 21.

He wanted the Institute to permit him to “rightfully retain the residential quarter until the end of February as previously agreed by IIT-Madras. I request you to guarantee my safety” he said in his letter.

He further said: “IIIT-Madras is an island to tyranny in the land of social justice. We, members of the backward classes and scheduled castes, are treated as second-class citizens. The oppression is severe. Without your serious intervention, I see a grim future for the non-Brahmin faculty and students in the IIT-Madras.”