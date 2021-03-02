IIT-M entrepreneurship cell e-summit will begin on March 5

Rana Daggubati, Mukesh Bansal are among speakers

The entrepreneurship cell of the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras will host an e-summit from March 5 to 14.

The summit will be held online and feature four conclaves, including one for start-ups. So far, 300 start-ups from across the country are participating.

The Innovators’ Conclave has 2,000 registrations and 800 people have registered for the Growth Conclave. The Youth Conclave is expected to attract 1,000 attendees. The theme for this year’s summit is ‘Sustain to Attain’. A social campaign, called ‘Pankh’, will focus on the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises through sustainable business models.

Some of the speakers at the event include actor Rana Daggubati; Fit and Myntra’s co-founder Mukesh Bansal; co-founder of Groww Lalit Keshre; Yashish Dahiya, co-founder of Policy Bazaar; Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder of Infoedge; Deep Kalra, founder of MakeMyTrip; Varsha Tagare, MD, Qualcomm Ventures; and Gaurav Agarwal, co-founder of 1mg.

E-summit 2021 caters to a diverse set of audiences, both in competitive events and lecture series where agritech and retail tech would be covered in Unconference and Medtech in the Product Construct. The Inspirit lecture series would cover space tech.

‘Pankh’ aims to help MSMEs and is organising a policy-making competition ‘Strategise’ in association with the National Institute of MSME, Hyderabad.

Updates about the summit will be posted on social media such as Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.