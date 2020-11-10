IIT-M develops new sensor for industrial ovens

CHENNAI

10 November 2020 00:25 IST

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) have developed a sensor technology to increase the efficiency of industrial ovens in fertiliser, petrochemical, chemical and manufacturing sectors.

The multipoint temperature measurement sensor, TMapS, could do away with the expensive forced shutdown and early retirement of components.

At present, it is difficult to control high-temperature processes, which are critical to oil and gas, chemical, power generation and manufacturing industries. At present, industries use sparse measurements and the data is interpreted through manual intervention or operators use their intuitions.

Accurate data

The ultrasonic waves-based temperature measurement sensors that the researchers have developed can measure accurately temperatures in the range of -100o C to 1,400o C.

The researchers have patented their technology in India and the U.S.