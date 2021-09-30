IIT-M alumni plans mentoring initiatives

Programmes will include lectures

IIT Madras Alumni Association has proposed to launch initiatives to channelise the alumni’s energies to improve lives.

The association has 53,825 members, including 22,179 undergraduates and 31,646 postgraduates. Called a mission to put a ‘million smiles’, it aims to get 10% of the alumni base to volunteer on projects that will impact at least a million people in India and abroad.

Among its key initiatives is ‘Mission 5,000 Ignited Minds’, which will focus on areas such as science, technology and innovation interventions, water and sustainability, mentoring students and women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The association is headed by a new team of office-bearers with Krishnan Narayanan as president. Association secretary Shyamala Rajaram said the alumni would work through its seven chapters in India besides those in the U.S., Singapore and Europe.

To begin with, over 5,000 alumni in 15 countries will celebrate the foundation day of the institute. Short lectures on cutting-edge research and technologies, quantum computing and extraterrestrial manufacturing have been planned.

The association’s flagship event Sangam will be based around ‘Restoring Balance — Women in Leadership and STEM’. The association is also anchoring the chapter for the Society of Women Engineers in South India.