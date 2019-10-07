IIT alumni write to MHRD on fee hike

A group of students, alumni and faculty has petitioned Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal regarding the recent decisions of the IIT Council.

The group appealed to him to withhold decisions on M. Tech fee hike, the discontinuation of M.Tech stipend and the introduction of an exit programme.

The group has urged the Minister to mandate the PSUs to recruit only through single-window “alongside the admission to different IITs”. The letter stated that mushrooming coaching institutes for GATE had led to skewed admission to M.Tech programmes.

It also found the proposed exit option for under-performing B.Tech students unacceptable, pointing out that students from rural, economically and socially weaker sections find it difficult to cope with the new environment, language, culture in the IITs initially. The institutes lacked a support system for students from such sections.

“Hence, it is unfair to decide the future of students in a very short span and bring in disastrous effect in the minds of young people,” the letter pointed out.