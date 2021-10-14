IISc honours IIT Madras professor

CHENNAI

14 October 2021 01:39 IST

The Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, has awarded T. Pradeep, institute chair professor and professor of chemistry at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras, the Distinguished Alumnus Award for 2021, according to a post by IIT Madras in LinkedIn.

Mr. Pradeep completed his Ph.D in chemical physics from the IISc in 1991. He conceptualised and developed the International Centre for Clean Water at IIT Madras. He was conferred the Padma Shri in 2020.

