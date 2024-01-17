IIITDM-Kancheepuram hosts programming contest

January 17, 2024 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST

Indian Institute of Information Technology Design and Manufacturing–Kancheepuram (IIITDM-K), Melakottaiyur, recently hosted the international collegiate programming contest’s Chennai regionals. About 260 students from 90 institutions participated, and the team from IIT-Madras emerged winners, said a release.

Teams from SSN College of Engineering and IIT Delhi secured second and third places. The teams who qualified in the Chennai regionals will head to the Asia west regional contest. M.V. Kartikeyan, Director, IIITDM-K and V.Masilamani, Head, Department of Computer Science Engineering, IIITDM-K, also spoke, said a press release.