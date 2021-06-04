Chennai

Iguana twins surprise pet consultant

Baby iguana twins hatched at a pet shop in Velachery on Friday.  

A.R. Vijay, a pet consultant, was expecting to welcome a tiny iguana, but he was surprised with a bonus on Friday. In a very unusual occurrence, a Red Iguana’s egg that hatched had twins.

“We have been breeding iguanas for the last five years and we have never come across such an incident. We are of course, quite delighted,” he said.

Mr. Vijay, who owns a pet shop in Velachery and breeds iguanas, turtles, tortoises and bearded dragons, said the breeding season for the iguana is between December and March, and they lay about 45-65 eggs.

“This time, 20 have hatched and another 45 will soon hatch one after another,” he said. The iguanas were vegetarians and usually feed on spinach, hibiscus, cactus and fruits, he added.

Mr. Vijay’s iguanas are popular for they have appeared on TV programmes as well. Sometime ago, in a show on a leading Tamil channel, they played a role wherein participants had to identify the species. “We got permission from the Animal Welfare Board before shooting for the programme,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 4, 2021 11:59:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/iguana-twins-surprise-pet-consultant/article34731607.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY