IGNOU to establish training centre for ITI students

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has set up an extension centre to impart skill training and education to ITI trainees.

The centre was inaugurated virtually by Vice-Chancellor Nageshwar Rao and Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Rajesh Agrawal. In Chennai, the centre will be housed at the National Skill Training Institute, Guindy.

Candidates eligible under the initiative can also join the University’s three-year degree programme.

K. Panneerselvam, senior regional director of IGNOU regional centre and G.C. Ramamurthy, joint director, NSTI Chennai, participated.


