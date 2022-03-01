IGNOU extends last date for admission

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has extended the last date for fresh admissions to the January 2022 session till March 5. Candidates may apply through the IGNOU admission portal https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

For SC/ST candidates, fee exemption facility is available for some Bachelors, PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate programmes.

For details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or email to rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or contact 044-26618040, said a press release.

