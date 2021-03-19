IGNOU extends deadline

CHENNAI

19 March 2021 01:14 IST

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the admission for the January 2021 session till March 31. Candidates may apply through online admission portal link https://ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in

IGNOU regional director said eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates are exempt from paying fee for select bachelors’, PG diploma and certificate level progammes. For details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or e-mail rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions @ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also call 044-26618040.

