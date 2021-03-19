Chennai

IGNOU extends deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has extended the admission for the January 2021 session till March 31. Candidates may apply through online admission portal link https://ignouadmission. samarth.edu.in

IGNOU regional director said eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates are exempt from paying fee for select bachelors’, PG diploma and certificate level progammes. For details, visit www.ignou.ac.in or e-mail rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions @ignou.ac.in. Candidates may also call 044-26618040.

