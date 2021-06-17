IGNOU begins admissions

The Indira Gandhi National Open University has commenced July 2021 admission cycle for graduate, postgraduate, diploma and certificate level academic programmes offered through open and distance learning mode.

Candidates may apply through the link https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. The last date to submit applications is July 15.

Fee exemption is available for eligible unemployed SC/ST candidates in select programmes.

For further details visit IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in or email rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in or call 044-26618040, according to a circular issued by the regional director.