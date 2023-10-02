IGCAR organises Walkathon for Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

October 02, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on Monday organised a walkathon under the aegis of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2023. Focusing on ‘Zero Waste-No Plastic’, the walkathon aimed to create awareness about ‘swachchta’ and spread the message to ban single-use plastics. The rally was flagged off from K.V. School at the Kalpakkam township and passed through the neighbouring villages of Meiyur and Sadras. Nearly 500 people, included senior officers and employees of IGCAR/Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Facilities)/General Services Organisation, teachers and students of K.V. School, Central Industrial Security Force personnel, and panchayat presidents of the neighbouring villages, participated and showed their support.

