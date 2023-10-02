ADVERTISEMENT

IGCAR organises Walkathon for Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

October 02, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The walkathon being flagged off at Kalpakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on Monday organised a walkathon under the aegis of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2023. Focusing on ‘Zero Waste-No Plastic’, the walkathon aimed to create awareness about ‘swachchta’ and spread the message to ban single-use plastics. The rally was flagged off from K.V. School at the Kalpakkam township and passed through the neighbouring villages of Meiyur and Sadras. Nearly 500 people, included senior officers and employees of IGCAR/Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Facilities)/General Services Organisation, teachers and students of K.V. School, Central Industrial Security Force personnel, and panchayat presidents of the neighbouring villages, participated and showed their support.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US