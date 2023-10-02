HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

IGCAR organises Walkathon for Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign

October 02, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The walkathon being flagged off at Kalpakkam on Sunday.

The walkathon being flagged off at Kalpakkam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR), Kalpakkam, on Monday organised a walkathon under the aegis of the Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign 2023. Focusing on ‘Zero Waste-No Plastic’, the walkathon aimed to create awareness about ‘swachchta’ and spread the message to ban single-use plastics. The rally was flagged off from K.V. School at the Kalpakkam township and passed through the neighbouring villages of Meiyur and Sadras. Nearly 500 people, included senior officers and employees of IGCAR/Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (Facilities)/General Services Organisation, teachers and students of K.V. School, Central Industrial Security Force personnel, and panchayat presidents of the neighbouring villages, participated and showed their support.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.