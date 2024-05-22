ADVERTISEMENT

IGCAR organises two day meeting

Published - May 22, 2024 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The inauguration of a two day theme meeting on Radiation Metrology and National Standards for Ionising Radiation (RM-NSIR) organised by Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) was held at Kalpakkam on Tuesday.

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) inaugurated the meeting. According to a press release, Mr. Shukla stressed upon bringing changes to suit the current scenario of work culture and the need for consistent, comparable and accurate measurements to be followed. M.S. Kulkarni, Head of Health Physics Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) spoke widely on the concept of radiation metrology.

D.K. Aswal, Director, Health Safety and Environmental Group (HSEG), BARC emphasised on the importance of following international standards of measurements for enhanced performance in research areas. B. Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR mentioned the importance of bringing industry academic institutions, medical industries and departments together in understanding better calibration methods.

