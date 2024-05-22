GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

IGCAR organises two day meeting

Published - May 22, 2024 11:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The inauguration of a two day theme meeting on Radiation Metrology and National Standards for Ionising Radiation (RM-NSIR) organised by Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) was held at Kalpakkam on Tuesday.

Dinesh Kumar Shukla, Chairman, Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) inaugurated the meeting. According to a press release, Mr. Shukla stressed upon bringing changes to suit the current scenario of work culture and the need for consistent, comparable and accurate measurements to be followed. M.S. Kulkarni, Head of Health Physics Division, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) spoke widely on the concept of radiation metrology.

D.K. Aswal, Director, Health Safety and Environmental Group (HSEG), BARC emphasised on the importance of following international standards of measurements for enhanced performance in research areas. B. Venkatraman, Director, IGCAR mentioned the importance of bringing industry academic institutions, medical industries and departments together in understanding better calibration methods.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.