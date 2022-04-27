IGCAR condoles death of former director
Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research (IGCAR) has condoled the death of Arun Kumar Bhaduri, who served as its director from July 1, 2017 to August 31, 2021 and assumed the position of Homi Bhabha Chair at IGCAR on superannuation, on Wednesday. He suffered a heart attack.
He joined IGCAR, Kalpakkam in 1984. He was also a senior professor of the Homi Bhabha National Institute. He specialised in the field of materials joining and had to his credit over 270 journal publications, 410 conference presentations and two international patents. He was instrumental in initiating the construction of the Palar check dam at Vayalur near Kalpakkam, which has considerably improved the water table in the area.
