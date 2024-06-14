If segregated properly, plastic waste can be reused in several ways, says Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said plastic, if segregated properly, could be reused in many ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inaugurating the World of Plastics Exhibition, organised by the Tamil Nadu Plastics Manufacturers’ Association at the Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam, on Friday, he said while single use plastic had been banned by the State government and should not be used, other types of plastic materials could be used for various purposes.

Pointing out that the awareness of segregating plastic waste was on the rise among residents, with more than 60% of the plastic waste handed over to the conservancy workers being segregated, he said the recycled plastic was being converted into benches at the Perungudi recovery centre.

“More than 300 benches have been manufactured and have been used at Corporation offices,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said. The segregation and recycling of plastic waste has also helped reduce the amount of plastic waste. He also cited the manufacturing of furnace oil using segregated plastic waste at the civic body-run unit in Madhavaram.

Mahendra Mehta, president, TAPMA, said the theme of the four-day exhibition this year was plastic disposal, segregation, and recycling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.