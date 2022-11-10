Idols were seized from German national without warrant: Auroville Residents’ Assembly

‘Police also left without providing a receipt of seizure’

‘Police also left without providing a receipt of seizure’

The working committee of the Residents’ Assembly of Auroville Foundation claimed that three bronze idols were seized by the Idol Wing CID police from the residence of a German national in Auroville without producing a warrant to the occupants before entering their residence. It said that the police also left without providing a receipt of seizure.

A release from the committee said that the German national and his Indian wife were questioned about the possession of antiques. They cooperated fully and took the Idol Wing officers around the house.

‘Idols not concealed’

The three idols in question were located in a bedroom on the first floor. However, a false narrative of “concealment” was created by the media by using the term “attic” to describe what was, in fact, the man’s bedroom, it claimed.

The release added that the seized bronze idols of Nataraja, Amman and Chandrasekhara were checked 10 years ago by Devasenapati Sthapathy (Rajan) of Swamimalai. According to him, the idols were about 80 years old. He could even identify the sculptor by name.

The Chandrasekhara idol was purchased in 1970 for ₹400 on Bharathi Street in Puducherry. The Nataraja idol was bought in Puducherry and the original bill from 1978 was produced. The Amman idol was purchased in 1989 from a shop in Mahabalipuram, the release said.