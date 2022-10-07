Idol Wing seizes two antique idols without proper documents from Dakshinachitra

The idols belonging to the Chola period were donated illegally to the museum by an accused in 2012

R. Sivaraman CHENNAI
October 07, 2022 18:15 IST

One of the two antique idols seized from the Dakshinachitra museum at Muttukadu near Chennai, for lack of supporting documents. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Idol Wing-CID has seized two antique idols from the Dakshinachitra museum at Muttukadu due to lack of proper documents.

The Idol Wing received information on Thursday that some antique idols without proper documents were on display at Dakshinachitra, dedicated to south Indian heritage and culture.

A police team, led by Deputy Superintendents of Police U. Muthuraja and R. Mohan, launched a search. As several antique idols were on display, the team checked the records.

It emerged that G. Masilamani of Swamimalai in Thanjavur district, an accused in a case registered by the Sivakanchi police in 2017 for misappropriation at the Sivakanchi Temple, had gifted the idols of Veenadharar and Rishabh Dhar to the museum in 2012. A search of his premises at Swamimalai on August 9 this year yielded eight antique idols.

The idols of Veenadharar and Rishabh Dhar did not have any documents. An expert was called in and he opined that the idols belonged to the Chola period.

Mr. Muthuraja said, “We are getting the opinion confirmed by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). As the museum did not have documents, Masilamani was asked to produce papers for the two idols. As he said he did not have any documents, museum manager Ashok Kumar decided to return the idols, admitting that the museum was in illegal possession of the idols.

He also lodged a complaint against Masilamani for donating illegal idols, which he believed would have been stolen from temples. The museum requested the Idol Wing to seize the idols, Mr. Muthuraja said.

On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered. The idols have been sent to the court concerned and the Idol Wing had submitted the images of the idols to the Department of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments to find out the temples whence they would have been stolen and to the ASI for determination of their antiquity, the police said.

