Idol Wing seizes 10 high-value antique idols from house at R.A. Puram

January 26, 2023 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Idol Wing-CID has seized 10 antique idols, worth several crores of rupees, from the house of an art collector at Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai.

On a tip-off, a special team searched the house of Shoba Durairajan and seized 10 idols, about 400 years old.

Shailesh Kumar Yadav, Additional Director-General of Police, Idol Wing-CID, said that among the seized idols was a Vinayagar metal idol, which was suspected to be stolen from a temple at Nattarmangalam. After the investigation, the idol would be handed over to the temple.

“Our investigation revealed that these idols were purchased from antique dealer Deenadayalan of Aparna Art Gallery, Murrays Gate Road, Alwarpet, on various dates from 2008 and 2015,” he said. The Idol Wing-CID had seized seven antique idols from the house last December.

