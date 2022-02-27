Idol Wing creates virtual museum to preserve Tamil Nadu’s cultural treasures

Aided by IIT, it has taken 3D pictures of 374 idols

The Idol Wing-CID of the Tamil Nadu Police has created a virtual museum with 374 idols to preserve and promote Tamil Nadu’s rich cultural treasures.

The Idol Wing has 374 idols, including 36 metal objects, 265 stone objects, and 73 wooden objects. The idols and artefacts have been shifted to the icon centres at Thiruvottriyur, Kumbakonam and the Government Museum, Egmore, for safe custody.

The Idol Wing, with the help of Indian Institute of Technology Madras, has taken 3D pictures of all the idols, with virtual reality and augmented reality unique cameras. The pictures have been uploaded on http://www.tnidols.com/.

K. Jayanth Murali, Additional Director-General of Police, Idol Wing-CID, said, “We have created a virtual museum with the object of helping the connoisseurs of art and culture and members of the public view and appreciate the ancient cultural treasures available with us. We aim to turn the virtual museum into a metaverse where visitors can interact in 3D cyberspace."

The virtual museum was created in collaboration with professor M. Manivannan, an expert in virtual reality and haptics at IIT Madras; Shankara Narayanan, a Ph.D. scholar at the Department of Computer Science, IIT; and Premnath of Invent Softlabs, Chennai.

Mr. Murali said, “The long-term plan is to crowdsource images of all the antique idols available throughout Tamil Nadu from volunteers to upload them temple-wise, subdivision-wise and district-wise. We have proposed to set up a committee of experts to process the images before uploading.”

For this, the Idol Wing is collaborating with IIT Madras. Artificial intelligence will also help to determine the era to which the idol belongs.

“We further wish to propose to the State government, which has physical ownership of the idols, to sell the digitised versions of the idols at the museum, barring the idols of the temples, as Non-Fungible Tokens [a non-interchangeable unit of data stored on a blockchain]. That will go a long way in generating additional revenue for the government while affording the art collectors the satisfaction of owning the digitised version of cultural artefacts,” said Mr. Murali.