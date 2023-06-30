Idol Wing CID urge people to share information on 12 antique idols, artefacts traced in Asian Civilisations Museum in Singapore 

June 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

Releasing details of 12 antique metal idols and artefacts that were traced in Asian Civilisations Museum, Singapore, the Idol Wing CID Police appealed to the public to share information on the source of the temples in the State and also announced rewards for informants.

Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID Shailesh Kumar Yadav said, “Our officers got credible information from Singapore and traced these idols that are displayed at the museum. These are purchased from 1993 - 2000 from unknown antique dealers. Our preliminary investigation revealed that these idols belong to the temples of our State. In connection with this, the Idol Wing CID Police registered a case and took up the matter for further investigation. The sources of temple/ ownership are yet to be traced.”

The list of idols and artefacts, includes a sculpture of Ramanuja, a garuda, a garuda mount, a standing Buddha - all panchaloha metals, gold breastplates of a male deity and a female deity, Vishnu, Subramanya, Nandhi, Bhikshatana, Ayyanar- stone idols and a peacock vehicle.

Public can contact at 98401 90505, 94981 31040 and 99429 16632 to share information on those idols and artefacts, the police said.

