Idol Wing CID to bring back ‘Dancing Krishna’ idol from Thailand 

Idol Wing CID (IW-CID) of Tamil Nadu police will bring back an antique Chola-era bronze idol of ‘Kaliya Kalki’ also called as Kaliya Narthana Krishna (Dancing Krishna) which was stolen several years ago and now recovered from Bangkok.

Recently, the Director General of Police(DGP), Idol Wing CID Shailesh Kumar Yadav discussed with officials of the Union Ministry of Culture and Archaeological Survey of India in New Delhi the plans to bring back the idol from the Thailand capital. The present value of the idol is $3.5 million.

“The rare variant of the bronze idol was handed over by the Fine Arts Department of Thailand. The idol is kept at the High Commission of India in Bangkok and will be brought to India at the earliest through proper channels,” Mr. Yadav told The Hindu,

Due to the continuous efforts by a special team of Idol Wing CID, the idol of Krishna in dancing posture from later Chola period was traced abroad recently. While conducting searches on the websites of museums, art galleries and private collectors, the team came across an article under the caption of “Gold of the Gods” which was published in November 2008 and authored by Luis Nicolson. The article carried the photo image of the metal idol.

They also came across another article ‘Hold On to Your Hat’ by antiquities dealer Douglas Latchford which was published in 2019 in the website of Association for Research into Crimes Against Art (ARC) which said he had collected the same Kaliya Narthana Krishna metal idol. Mr. Latchford was an art collector of Cambodia, India, South East Asia and other countries.

Mr. Yadav said the investigation revealed that Mr.Latchford (who died in 2020) had collected the idol from international antique dealer Subash Chandra Kapoor in 2005 and looking at the documents it was found that the value fixed for the idol at the time of purchase was US $6,50,000.

After the demise of Latchford, his daughter handed over most of his collections to Cambodia and dancing Krishna to Thailand following the investigation by Indian and U.S. authorities, said S.Vijaya Kumar, an art enthusiast and co-founder of India Pride project.

It is also suspected that the idol could have been stolen from any of the temples in Tamil Nadu by Kapoor and his accomplices before 2005 and the same might have been sold to Latchford. Efforts are on to find out the temple which this idol was stolen from.

“We are happy that this bronze idol is being handed over to India soon thanks to efforts by the Manhattan District Attorney office and Homeland Security who diligently followed with Latchford’s daughter to secure the return,” said Mr. Vijaya Kumar.

Mr. Yadav said, “We will conduct a thorough investigation to unearth details relating to the smuggling of antique idol from Indian soil to abroad and find out the criminals behind the network soon. We are going to take appropriate legal action against all those behind the theft of the idol. Soon we will find out which temple it belongs to.”