Idol Wing CID seizes three antiquity sculptures from handicrafts shop in Madurai

A stone carving figure of Shiva Paravathi, a stone figure of a woman and a stone head of Buddha were seized

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 19, 2022 00:46 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of Idol Wing CID have seized three antique sculptures from a handicrafts shop in Madurai as the shop owner did not possess documents to prove their ownership. Police said on receiving information about the alleged illegal possession of the antiquities, the Idol Wing CID officials obtained an order from the jurisdictional judicial magistrate to search the premises.

During the search, Jagur Ahmed Zarkar, the owner of the shop – Cottage Art Emporium – on the North Chithirai Street in Madurai, was present along with three others. A a stone carving figure of Shiva Paravathi, a stone figure of a woman and a stone head of Buddha were seized.

Police said the artefacts were seized as per legal requirements as the shop owner was not in possession of documents that authorise the legal custody of the sculptures, and could not establish their provenance. According to an expert, the sculptures belonged to the Pala dynasty and were probably stolen from a temple in Odisha or Andhra Pradesh.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Idol Wing CID is investigating how the sculptures landed in Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app