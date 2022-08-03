Chennai

Idol Wing CID seizes nine stone statues in Chennai

The stone statue of Dakshinamoorthy which was seized along with eight other antique statues in Chennai on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 19:05 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 19:05 IST

A speal team of the Idol Wing CID seized nine stone statues from a premises in Mannady in the city on Wednesday. Seven of the nine statues are believed to be more than 300 years old.

Efforts are on to find out from which temples these statues were stolen.

A senior official of the Idol Wing CID said a tip-off was received about antique statues being hidden in a place belonging to Pamela Emanuel, wife of the late Manuel R. Pineiro who was allegedly involved in smuggling activities.

K. Jayanth Murali, Director-General of Police, Idol Wing CID, formed the special team, headed by Superintendent of Police (Idol Wing) P. Ravi, to investigate the case.

With the help of antique idol expert Sreedharan, the team found the seized statues to be more than 300 years old and worth several crores of rupees.

