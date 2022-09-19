Idol Wing CID seizes four antique idols from manufacturing unit in Auroville

Sivagami Amman

Anjaneyar

Idol Wing CID officials on Monday seized four idols, which were allegedly antiques, from a manufacturing unit in Auroville.

The police said a source informed them that Laura Reddy, CEO of a manufacturing unit called Maroma in Auroville, was in possession of a few antique idols. After conducting inquiries, the Idol Wing obtained an order from a judicial magistrate to search the premises.

A search was conducted on Monday, under the leadership of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) A. Kathiravan. Four idols - a metallic bronze idol of Sivagami Amman, a stone idol of Anjaneyar, a stone idol of Nagadevi and a stone idol of Siva - were seized from the premises.

“We have seized all four metal idols as the shop owner was not in possession of documents authorising the legal custody of antique idols,” Mr. Kathiravan said.

Further, the Idol Wing will soon produce the idols before the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for inspection, and a report will be forwarded to the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department for identifying and assigning the idols to the temples, the police said.