Idol Wing CID seizes 55 antique idols from art collector’s house in Raja Annamalaipuram 

April 22, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

Officers of the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) have seized 55 antique idols, which could be high-value pieces, from an art collector’s house in Raja Annamalaipuram.

Displaying the seized antiques to media persons on Saturday, the Director General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu said: “The antique idols could be from the 9th century AD or 10th century. Our investigation disclosed that all the idols were stolen from temples, where they were worshipped. They are suspected to belong to Tamil Nadu or other states in South India, or other parts of the country. We are trying to identify the temples these idols belong to. Further investigation is on to ascertain whether these idols are related to cases already under investigation in the State.”

Additional Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, Shailesh Kumar Yadav was present.

On receiving reliable information about some persons packing antique stone idols that could have been stolen from temples, Mr. Yadav formed a special team, which rushed to the house and seized the idols.

“This is one of the biggest seizures this year. All 55 antique stone idols were lying in bushes and plants of the garden of the house belonging to Shoba Durairajan, an art collector living in the U.S. She allegedly purchased the idols from a notorious smuggler, Deenadayalan (Deceased) of Aparna Art Gallery, Murrays Gate Road, Alwarpet, on various dates in 2008 and 2015. Though she produced some handwritten letters as receipts that were given by the Deenadayalan, she failed to produce relevant documents to claim legal ownership. She would be subjected to interrogation in due course, Mr. Yadav said.

The IWCID had already seized 10 idols last January and nine more in December last year.

The seized antique idols comprised Varahi, Veerabadrar, Dhakshinamoorthy, Vishnu, Durga, Murugan with consort, Vishnu Lakshmi, Lingothbhavar, Ganapathy, Mahishasura Mardhini and Buddha among others.

Bronze Hanuman idol

The DGP said the bronze Hanuman idol, stolen from Sri Varadharaja Perumal Temple near Sendurai in Ariyalur district, was recovered from Australia and would be restored at the temple shortly. So far, 1,541 stolen antique idols made of bronze and stone were recovered and safely kept at 19 icon centres. Armed police personnel are guarding them, and CCTV surveillance is provided.

“We are taking all efforts to identify the temples that the recovered idols belong to. We are determined to restore the idols and keep them safe,” the DGP said.

“We will find those involved in the theft of antiques from the temples and nab them. Some of the thefts were reported six or seven decades ago. We have seized over 300 idols in the last two years and traced 64 idols abroad, and are taking steps to recover them,” he added.