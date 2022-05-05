Idol Wing CID seizes 3 idols from Mamallapuram art gallery  

The gallery had tried to export the idols through the port but was denied clearance

One of the idols retrieved from the art gallery in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The gallery had tried to export the idols through the port but was denied clearance

The Idol Wing CID seized three metal idols suspected to be antiques from an art gallery in Mamallapuram. The gallery was planning to export them illegally, the police said.

On Wednesday, officers of the Idol Wing CID received reliable information that antique metal idols intended to be illegally exported were concealed in the premises of an art gallery named ‘The Boutique’ in Mamallapuram. Based on this, the police searched the premises.

One of the idols retrieved from the art gallery in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

During the search, three metal idols — a standing Parvathi Amman idol with a width of 23 cm and height of 97 cm, weighing 26.4 kg; a sitting Parvathi idol with a width of 20 cm and height of 32 cm, weighing 68.4 kg; and a dancing Siva idol, measuring 26 cm in width and 35 cm height, were found concealed.

Director General of Police, Idol Wing CID, K. Jayanth Murali, said they had attempted to export them to the United States and the United Kingdom through the port but the authorities denied clearance. “Later, the information reached us, and we conducted the search. The art gallery personnel could not provide any legal and valid explanation nor any documents for being in possession of these idols. The idols are strongly suspected to be antiques and are suspected to have been burgled from some temples in Tamil Nadu,” he said.

One of the idols retrieved from the art gallery in Mamallapuram. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The idols seized by the police are estimated to be worth more than ₹2 crore. Investigation is in progress to check whether the staff of the art gallery had illegally exported other antiques previously.