Idol Wing CID police seize six stolen idols, arrest 11 in three in Madurai, Pudukottai and Villupuram

March 21, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of the Idol Wing CID (IWCID) police have seized six stolen idols and arrested 11 suspects in three different places- Madurai, Pudukottai and Villupuram districts. 

On receiving a tip off, the Inspector of Police, IWCID, Tirunelveli range, with his police team, conducted a search at the house of Philomin Raj, Vilangudi, Madurai district, on Tuesday and recovered one Vinayagar Idol.  Preliminary enquiry revealed that the idol was stolen from Vinayagar temple, Visalakshi Mill campus, Vilangudi. In connection with this, police arrested Philomin Raj, Joseph Kennady,  David of Vilangudi and Anbu Rajan of Samayanallur. They were trying to selling it illegally. 

During vehicle check at Alathur junction, Pudukottai, the Inspector of Police, IWCID, Dindugul range, with his team, intercepted a two wheeler on Tuesday. On searching the vehicle, they seized an antique Amman idol. Ajith of Karaikudi, Sriram of Kovilpatti and Ahemad of Virudhunagar were arrested.  

Similarly, another team of Villupuram range conducted a search at the house of Selvakumar, Pulichapallam, Vanoor taluk, Villupuram, on Wednesday. The team recovered three metal idols of Perumal, a Hanuman  and one metal arch. Four suspects- Bharathiraja,  Nizar,  Augustin and  Muthu Radhakrishnan were arrested, said Idol Wing CID police.

