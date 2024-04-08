ADVERTISEMENT

Identity of duo who died on railway track known

April 08, 2024 11:20 pm | Updated 11:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The police has identified the two migrant labourers who died on the railway track on Friday in Thiruvottriyur. The Government Railway Police, Korukkupet registered a case.

On investigation, the police identified the victims as Sanchit Das, 28 from Bihar and his brother in law, Mandhu Mochi. They were construction workers in Thiruvottiyur. They were travelling returning to the city in an express train.. When the train was moving slowly near Wimco Nagar, Thiruvottriyur, the duo jumped from the train. Accidentally, they fell down on the track and in the impact, lost their lives.

