Identity of applicants seeking copy of property documents remains unknown, TNIC told

January 19, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - CHENNAI

In a startling revelation, the Tamil Nadu Registration Department has informed the Tamil Nadu Information Commission (TNIC) that it does not maintain details of applicants seeking copies of property documents. This would mean that anybody could pay the prescribed fee online and take copies of property documents owned by others and remain anonymous.

Taking a serious view of the response, the TNIC asked the Inspector-General of Registration to immediately update the registration software to ensure that the credentials of the applicants were recorded and made available when sought under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

The case pertains to an application filed by Indu Sakthivel of Coimbatore, who wanted to know how documents of immovable properties owned by her were shared to a third party without her knowledge or consent. She sought the name/address of the person who took copies of the documents from the office of the Sub-Registrar, Periyanaickenpalem.

Responding to her query, the Public Information Officer (PIO) said that under Section 57 of the Registration Act, anybody could apply by paying the prescribed fee and obtain a duplicate document copy of immovable properties online.

To the question on the identity of the person who obtained the property documents, the PIO said that “the system does not contain the name and other details of the person who had applied and obtained the duplicate copy of property documents.”

In response to the query on how the copy of the property document was shared without the land-owner’s knowledge, the Department official reiterated the provisions under Section 57, which facilitated anybody to obtain a duplicate copy of any immovable property online, and said only a reference number would be available in the system.

Numbers meaningless

State Chief Information Commissioner Md. Shakeel Akhter, who heard the case, said keeping only the reference numbers of such transactions was meaningless. The Commission would take a serious view of the information sought by the petitioner and the response of the PIO.

Drawing the attention of the Inspector General of Registrations, Mr. Shakeel said the issue could lead to a lot of fraudulent activities as “anybody can obtain anybody’s duplicate property documents without the knowledge of the owner and the department…” Directing the Registry to send a copy of the petition to the Inspector General of Registrations, Mr. Shakeel sought a detailed report from the latter on the action taken within a month.