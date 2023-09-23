Identify places to scientifically dispose solid waste from Iyyapanthangal and Moulivakkam, NGT tells district authorities

September 23, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered Kancheepuram district administration to identify an appropriate place to manage solid waste scientifically for the Moulivakkam and Iyyappanthangal village panchayats.

In a suo moto case taken up by the NGT in 2020 and 2021, based on news reports, on garbage dumping in Porur lake and Adyar river, the Bench comprising of Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and expert member Satyagopal Kolarpati, on Friday, directed district authorities to send garbage to microcomposting and biomining centres to avoid piling up near the lake.

A joint committee constituted by the Bench found Porur lake is being used as a dump yard by the Kundrathur Panchayat Union and recommended that a site for each village panchayat be identified to avoid using the lake to dump or burn waste. The Public Works Department (PWD) had requested the Block Development Officer (BDO), Kundrathur, to stop dumping municipal solid waste in the Porur lake catchment area and to remove the legacy waste.

As per a report by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), the Gerugambakkam panchayat had not cleared the dumped, unsegregated solid waste on the banks of the Adyar river. In its latest report filed with the NGT on September 12, the BDO submitted that, in a continuous process to end the dumping of garbage and its removal in the Adyar river, 1396 MT of garbage were removed during the month of November 2022 and 3798 MT were removed during the months of July 2023 and August 2023.