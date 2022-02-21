ICCR organises ‘Gala Evening’ to mark 75 years of Independence

The idea of unity in diversity is well captured in the first edition of the Constitution, N. Ravi, Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and Publisher of The Hindu Group of Publications, said.

While speaking at the event organised by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), Ministry of External Affairs, on the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, 75 years of Independence, Mr. Ravi, who is also the Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Chennai Kendra, said the first edition of this publication was signed by members of the Constituent Assembly and had various illustrations from artists. The 22 illustrations represent the rich cultural heritage of the country and it covers everything from the Ramayana and the Bhagavad Gita to the portraits of Akbar and Guru Gobind Singh. “These illustrations may not be relevant in interpreting the Constitution but these landmarks that were considered significant as markers of Indian nationhood. The varied elements that over time and across regions go to make a rich tapestry of Indian culture.” K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan, president of PS Educational Society, said a society was recognised if it had its own culture and India could be proud of its heritage and tradition. “Historians have underscored the importance of India for its values and cultural traditions. If a person interacts with a person from another country, they would like to know the cultural traits of the country,” he added. Musician T.V. Gopalakrishnan said Chennai was the epicentre of art and culture and ICCR, which is more involved in holding cultural exchanges outside the country, must have them within the country too. Venkatachalam Murugan, director of branch secretariat, Chennai, Ministry of External Affairs; S Kovendan, Regional Passport Officer; K. Harishankar, secretary of Narada Gana Sabha; industrialist Nalli Kuppusami Chetti; Prakash M. Swamy, regional advisory committee member, ICCR; and K. Mohamed Ibrahim Khaleel, regional director, ICCR, Chennai, spoke. This was followed by “Gala Evening”, an event organised to bring to the fore the diversity of India’s dance culture. It highlighted everything from folk to contemporary, tribal and classical dance forms from across the country.