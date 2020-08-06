IDE to issue applications from today

CHENNAI

06 August 2020 23:56 IST

The Institute of Distance Education of the University of Madras will open its portal on Friday for students to download examination application forms for undergraduate, postgraduate, professional, bachelor, and postgraduate programmes in library sciences, diploma and certificate courses.

Forms can be downloaded till August 21 and the last date to submit filled in forms without penalty is August 22.

Candidates can submit the filled in forms with penalty till August 28, according to the Controller of Examination.

