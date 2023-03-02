ADVERTISEMENT

ICSI signs MoU for conducting International Commerce Olympiad

March 02, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Science Olympiad Foundation for academic collaboration to create awareness about the profession of Company Secretaries among schoolchildren and for conducting the International Commerce Olympiad. 

Addressing the media, Manish Gupta, president of ICSI, said: “The ICSI was taking several initiatives, including providing start-up and MSME Catalyst, E-learning revolution, facilitating ICSI members and students through personalised digi locker, and U.K.’s National Agency benchmarked ICSI qualification, with the mission to develop high caliber professionals facilitating good corporate governance. The scond International conference of ICSI Overseas Centre will be held in London from May 11 to 12.”

B. Narasimhan, Vice President of the ICSI, was present.

