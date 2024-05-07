ICSE results declared, Tamil Nadu records 99.97% pass rate

May 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Chennai

Schools in Tamil Nadu recorded a 99.97% in the ICSE (Class X) examination and 99.62% in the ISC (Class XII) examination, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday. As many as 5,811 — 3,158 boys and 2,653 girls — wrote the ICSE exam while 2,909 students — 1,606 boys and 1,303 girls — wrote the ISC examination. While girls have done better in the ICSE exam with 100% pass rate boys have done better in the ISC examinations with 99.63% pass rate.

Nationally, the pass percentage was 99.47 for the ICSE and 98.19 for the ISC examinations. In the State 363 Scheduled Caste candidates took the ICSE examination achieving a pass percentage of 100% while 29 Scheduled Tribe candidates wrote it with a pass percentage of 100.

Meanwhile, 3,938 Other Backward Classes candidates took up the ICSE examination with 100% pass rate.

