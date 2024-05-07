ADVERTISEMENT

ICSE results declared, Tamil Nadu records 99.97% pass rate

May 07, 2024 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Schools in Tamil Nadu recorded a 99.97% in the ICSE (Class X) examination and 99.62% in the ISC (Class XII) examination, the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday. As many as 5,811 — 3,158 boys and 2,653 girls — wrote the ICSE exam while 2,909 students — 1,606 boys and 1,303 girls — wrote the ISC examination. While girls have done better in the ICSE exam with 100% pass rate boys have done better in the ISC examinations with 99.63% pass rate.

Nationally, the pass percentage was 99.47 for the ICSE and 98.19 for the ISC examinations. In the State 363 Scheduled Caste candidates took the ICSE examination achieving a pass percentage of 100% while 29 Scheduled Tribe candidates wrote it with a pass percentage of 100.

Meanwhile, 3,938 Other Backward Classes candidates took up the ICSE examination with 100% pass rate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US