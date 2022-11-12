Iconic rain gauge at Kelambakkam ‘rested’

As it guzzled rainwater, it had to take a break from its duty. Rainfall readings are now being taken in Muttukadu

Prince Frederick
November 12, 2022 23:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The rain gauge at Kelambakkam is a veteran of many monsoons, and believed to be a contemporary of another hoary-haired “resident”, in fact an immediate neighbour, the local office of the Central Government’s Salt Department. However, the rain gauge cuts the image of a soldier declared hors de combat just ahead of a major battle and kept out of action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Until around ten days ago, the rain gauge, located on the land belonging to the salt department, was in fine fettle, serving as an able tool of measurement.

The readings would be relayed to the Chengalpattu collectorate in a communication channel involving the office of the village administrative officer in Kelambakkam.

With the rain gauge at Kelambakkam guzzling rainwater, an alternative channel had to be put in place. This arrangement has been in effect for a little over a week now.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Rainfall readings are being taken at the office of the Muttukadu village administrative officer with another rain gauge. During rains, the village assistant checks the rain gauge installed on the terrace of what is loosely called “a round building” — going by the circularity of its architecture. The terrace is accessed via an iron-step ladder, put firmly in place with concrete.

This building is the cyclone shelter for the locality, but being considerably weathered, it is considered unfit for the purpose it was built for.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

During cyclonic storms, residents of the panchayat are now sheltered in a panchayat union school nearby.

Back at Kelambakkam, what does the future hold for the old rain gauge?

Reportedly, the rain gauge would be enabled to do what it is known to do best.

On November 6, the rain gauge was engulfed by rainwater. On November 10, its immediate environment had been cleared of water.

And on November 11, according to a source at the salt office, the office of the respective ward in the Kelambakkam panchayat was engaged in directing rainwater off the rain gauge in a temporary measure.

The source at the salt office notes the natural flow of rainwater was hindered following the construction of a service lane along the Padur-to-Kelambakkam bypass. The exerice had been carried out swiftly ahead of the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, the source adds.

It may be noted that work relating to the bypass around this section has settled into a lull due to a stand-off between the Salt Department and TNRDC over acquisition of land belonging to the former.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai Downtown

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app