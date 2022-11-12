Iconic rain gauge at Kelambakkam ‘rested’

The rain gauge at Kelambakkam is a veteran of many monsoons, and believed to be a contemporary of another hoary-haired “resident”, in fact an immediate neighbour, the local office of the Central Government’s Salt Department. However, the rain gauge cuts the image of a soldier declared hors de combat just ahead of a major battle and kept out of action.

Until around ten days ago, the rain gauge, located on the land belonging to the salt department, was in fine fettle, serving as an able tool of measurement.

The readings would be relayed to the Chengalpattu collectorate in a communication channel involving the office of the village administrative officer in Kelambakkam.

With the rain gauge at Kelambakkam guzzling rainwater, an alternative channel had to be put in place. This arrangement has been in effect for a little over a week now.

Rainfall readings are being taken at the office of the Muttukadu village administrative officer with another rain gauge. During rains, the village assistant checks the rain gauge installed on the terrace of what is loosely called “a round building” — going by the circularity of its architecture. The terrace is accessed via an iron-step ladder, put firmly in place with concrete.

This building is the cyclone shelter for the locality, but being considerably weathered, it is considered unfit for the purpose it was built for.

During cyclonic storms, residents of the panchayat are now sheltered in a panchayat union school nearby.

Back at Kelambakkam, what does the future hold for the old rain gauge?

Reportedly, the rain gauge would be enabled to do what it is known to do best.

On November 6, the rain gauge was engulfed by rainwater. On November 10, its immediate environment had been cleared of water.

And on November 11, according to a source at the salt office, the office of the respective ward in the Kelambakkam panchayat was engaged in directing rainwater off the rain gauge in a temporary measure.

The source at the salt office notes the natural flow of rainwater was hindered following the construction of a service lane along the Padur-to-Kelambakkam bypass. The exerice had been carried out swiftly ahead of the Chess Olympiad in Mamallapuram, the source adds.

It may be noted that work relating to the bypass around this section has settled into a lull due to a stand-off between the Salt Department and TNRDC over acquisition of land belonging to the former.