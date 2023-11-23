HamberMenu
ICNW president Nandini Azad felicitated in Chennai

Nandini Azad has been re-elected to the board of International Raiffeisen Union

November 23, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Nandini Azad, president, Indian Cooperative Network for Women being felicitated by Sathappan, manager of Vidhya Bharathi Trust in Chennai on Thursday. Professor V. Balambal (left) University of Madras , G. Suresh, director, Nathan Institute of Cooperative Management and professor S. Thenmozhi, Department head of Counselling Psychology, University of Madras are in the picture.

Nandini Azad, president, Indian Cooperative Network for Women being felicitated by Sathappan, manager of Vidhya Bharathi Trust in Chennai on Thursday. Professor V. Balambal (left) University of Madras , G. Suresh, director, Nathan Institute of Cooperative Management and professor S. Thenmozhi, Department head of Counselling Psychology, University of Madras are in the picture.

Members of Working Women’s Forum and personalities from various fields felicitated Indian Cooperative Network for Women (ICNW) president Nandini Azad for being re-elected to the board of International Raiffeisen Union, one of the oldest cooperative unions in the world, in Chennai on Thursday.

This is the second stint of Ms. Azad at IRU based in Germany. She was felicitated for being the first Indian woman to be re-elected to the board of IRU for the second time. The international voluntary organisation of national co-operative organisations has 53 members in 33 countries, including Japan, Canada, Italy and Netherlands.

Many personalities from various walks of life and micro entrepreneurs lauded Ms. Azad for inspiring and leading one of the largest women’s cooperative societies in south India. The Working Women’s Forum and its credit arm, ICNW was formed in 1981 and now has six lakh women members in 14 locations, including Karnataka and Telangana. The organisation facilitates access to low interest loans, encourages entrepreneurship and enhances financial independence of women of economically weaker sections in the informal sector.

Speakers noted that the organisation has empowered nearly 1.5 million women micro entrepreneurs in 276 occupations. Silk weavers, vegetable vendors and fisher women are among the beneficiaries. They lauded Ms. Azad for her dedication as a social worker and acclaimed co-operator that has led the grassroot movement into the international arena.

Ms. Azad recalled the struggles involved in being chosen to the board of IRU. The organisation has evolved as a role model with its unique strategies and team efforts of women members. The focus is now on land reforms and promotion of women’s land rights.

