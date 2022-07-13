ICH to host conference of paediatric surgeons

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 18:58 IST

Special Correspondent July 13, 2022 18:58 IST

The State conference of Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons to be held from July 15 to 17

The State conference of Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons to be held from July 15 to 17

The Department of Paediatric Surgery of the Institute of Child Health (ICH) is conducting the 20th annual State conference of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry chapter of the Indian Association of Paediatric Surgeons from July 15 to 17. According to a press release, the theme of the conference is “Giving wings to hope”. It would begin with a live operative workshop. The surgeries that would be performed include paediatric liver transplantation and paediatric shunt procedure for portal hypertension in children. The conference would bring together leading paediatric surgeons, postgraduate students and practising surgeons to exchange their experiences and learn from the results of clinical research. Around 200 paediatric surgeons from across Tamil Nadu are expected to take part. There would be scientific discussions and paper presentations, the release said. At the paediatric surgery department of ICH, around 12,000 major and minor surgeries were performed every year. This included neonates with life-threatening congenital diseases, children with complex urological diseases and malignant tumours.



Our code of editorial values