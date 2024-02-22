ICG to examine proposal to name ship after Rani Velu Nachiyar

February 22, 2024 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) may examine a proposal to christen a future vessel in memory of Rani Velu Nachiyar, the 18th century queen and first woman freedom fighter to give nightmares to the British.

The ICG Project Team (Timber Pond), Chennai, has initiated the process through an official note to ICG (East) Headquarters to consider naming fast patrol vehicles (FPVs) to be commissioned in future after Rani Velu Nachiyar.

“It is requested that as per the custom of naming the Coast Guard ships after prominent women, the name of Rani Velu Nachiyar may be considered and forwarded to Coast Guard Headquarters with recommendation”, the note stated.

“There can be no greater joy and pride than to see her name emblazoned on an Indian Coast Guard Ship”, said Sriram Sharma, writer-director of Chennai-based OVM Theatre, who triggered the proposal for a fitting tribute to Velu Nachiyar with a Coast Guard ship in her name in a 2016 letter to the ICG Headquarters, New Delhi.

“Eight years ago, I wrote to the Indian Coast Guard, and today, my dreams have come true”, he said.

In fact, it has been a life mission for Mr. Sharma to ensure that Velu Nachiyar is given her due place in the pantheon of great revolutionaries of the freedom struggle. He recalls that DMK Member of Parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian had raised a plea to name an Indian warship after Velu Nachiyar in the Lok Sabha a few months ago.

“In 1780, she became the first Indian queen to defeat the British and regain annexed land. But when I started my research on the queen, visiting libraries and travelling through Sivaganga, Kalayarkoil, Dindigul and other places, there was scant material about her life history”.

He believes though from a coloniser’s perspective this defeat may have been an aberration in a long era of dominance, it is all the more important to resurrect the story of the queen from the footnotes to the prominence it deserves in the nation’s history.

Over 20 years of painstaking, and often derided, research, the playwright put together a great amount of authentic details about the queen and her exploits. Her story is one of sacrifice, valour and warcraft---she forged alliances and waited for eight years---to avenge the death of her husband at the hands of the British East India Company forces, regain territory and re-establish rule for 16 years.

The inspiring story of Velu Nachiyar is kept alive by the OVM Theatre through its dance-drama “Veeramangai Velu Nachiyar”. The play has become the troupe’s magnum opus, having completed over 70 performances, and recently dubbed in Hindi to add to Tamil and English versions. A book on the queen, available in four languages, including French, is due for release soon.