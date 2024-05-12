Ice cream and kulfi vendors keep things cool during summer

As the summer peaks in Chennai, passers-by are halting for a cone of ice cream, especially when they are accompanied by children. Battling the summer heat is a struggle, but Shanti, who handles the Aavin ice cream pushcart outside Anna Nagar Tower Park, says, “This season is the most profitable for us. We earn about ₹2,000 a day, but since it is a company product, we take home about ₹750. This is a huge boost because we struggle to make even ₹500 in the rainy season.”

Shanti and others managing ice cream carts near Anna Nagar Tower Park work from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar starts his kulfi business at 11 p.m. and goes on till the early hours at Kolathur. “I start with 100 pieces of kulfi on my cycle, ringing the bell from Lakshmi Nagar, and travel through the small and big lanes of many areas in this darkness. I sometimes finish my business by 2 a.m. When it is summer, most of my kulfi is sold,” he says.

A few shops away from Shanti, there is Yogaraj with his ice cream cart, who was sorting through his accounts at the Tower Park entrance gate. “Summer is on in full swing, but it isn’t entirely a prime time for us as it was six years ago when I entered the business. Many big ice cream shops took over, as well as innovative pushcarts with different kinds of ice cream that vendors like me don’t have the facility to bring. Moreover, even in the summer, when the demand is soaring, we sometimes don’t get the stock. I had to say ‘no’ to a child asking for a cone ice flavour today because I didn’t receive it,” says the seasoned vendor. “Once the summer is over, I will go back to my village as usual and do other small businesses there. I will stay here only till August,” he adds.

Even when Yogaraj and Shanti had different things to say, their pride and perseverance reflect in their businesses. “This business is more like the saying, ‘I am the worker. I am the owner,’ which is what I am proud of,” says Yogaraj.

And for Shanti, this business is all about being on her own. “My children asked me to quit selling ice creams, because the soles of my feet begin to ache by standing here for too long, but my willpower to earn drives me to show up here every day,” she says, while stocking the freezer. “And our little joys will always be the sight of the children receiving the bar of ice cream with their toothy smiles,” she adds.