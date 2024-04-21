Ice apples help residents of the city beat the heat

April 21, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Chennai

As the city reels under the sweltering heat, the delicious ice apple (nungu), usually sold by the dozen for ₹100 in most places, is bringing some respite from the heat to the residents.

K. Periyasami, who lives in Chengalpattu, starts his journey at 7 a.m. to set up shop at 9.30 a.m. in Arumbakkam. “The season lasts for only about two months, and we have to make the most of it. This time due to the election we saw better business as people coming to vote would buy a few extras as they had to stand in the sun,” he said.

A native of Tenkasi, he earns about ₹6,000 per day, which increased by ₹2,000 during election season. “Making a living is difficult during the off-season. I came into this profession as a child and do not know anything else. So, during the six months when we are not climbing trees, there is no income to support us,” he added.

R. Chellasamy, an autorickshaw driver, stops to buy five of the ice apples. “It’s a quick energy booster. On a hot day, the nungu helps me in keeping up with the work. I make sure to buy at least five a day, so I can sustain myself for the rest of the day,” he says.

Six men sit on a stretch of sidewalk in Kilpauk surrounded by a large quantity of nungu, which they proceed to peel. “We sleep here until we sell our entire stash (one tonne), which generally takes up to three days. This job supports my studies as I want to pursue a masters degree in computer applications,” said S. Vignesh from Puducherry.

