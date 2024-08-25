ICDS centre in Choolaimedu in dire need of revamp

A dilapidated building, narrow entrance gate, roughly seven-feet-high compound walls painted in red and white, shed within the premises and garden waste strewn surrounding the centre, the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) Anganwadi under Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Thiruvenkatapuram in Choolaimedu is in urgent need of a renovation.

The issue came to light after parents of the 30 children attending the ICDS submitted a petition to the Ward 109 Councillor E.Suganya (Indian National Congress) recently. The petition requested Chief Minister M.K Stalin to renovate the existing ICDS building instead of shifting it to the one in East Namachivayapuram, which already houses 20 kids.

“Elderly residents in the area struggle to bring their grandchildren to the other ICDS centre. The Anganwadi in Thiruvenkatapuram has been serving the community since the parents of the children were young. There is no place in the new centre and children are often made to sit outside to eat meals, which is unsafe,” the petitioners said. They also claimed that local authorities planned to demolish the centre to construct a community hall for a temple abutting the Anganwadi.

Venu, a resident here for a decade, said, “Sheds were put up recently, and a parapet wall that separated the temple adjoining from the Anganwadi premises was brought down. Vessels of the temple are washed within the ICDS premises. Garden waste - palm branches and leaves, tree trunks and some plastic wastes have been discarded here for a few days.”

Ms.Suganya said the ICDS centre could be renovated using the Councillor’s fund of roughly ₹5 lakh. “The engineers for the ward have been instructed to give an estimation for the renovation works including new floor, roof, strengthening structure, whitewashing and painting. The feasibility of building a new centre by demolishing the old building will also be checked if need be. Documents pertaining to the centre and the land have been requested from concerned officials in the GCC as well. Further, steps to clear the garden waste will be taken,” she said. Meanwhile, a narrow lane opposite the ICDS centre was seen filled with garbage, which will also be cleaned soon, the councillor added.